FIFA 20: on Tuesday defined the tournament for footballers chilean

Then boot with the great success of spectators, this Tuesday is defined the tournament FIFA 20, for professional players chileans, who, using his computer in the popular video game will clash in the semi-finals and the grand final of the contest promoted by the correspondent of The Air Free in Cooperative in Spain, Maks Cárdenas.

The matches will be back and forth and played out from the 16:30 hours (20:30 GMT) and you will be able to follow him in the social networks AlAireLibre.cl and on a minute by minute, with all the incidents of the parties.

Check out the keys to the semi-finals of the tournament FIFA 20:

– Huachipato (Yerko Urra) vs. Spanish Union (Carlos Palacios)

– O’higgins (Matias Fracchia) vs. University of Concepcion (Martin Lara)



