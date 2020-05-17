Dies at 86-year-old comedian american Fred Willard

EFE • 17 Jul 2020 – 09:25 AM

The comedian and actor Fred Willard, Frank Dunphy in the popular series “Modern Family” and with a career that spanned over five decades in film and television, has died at the age of 86, of natural causes, and immediately the reactions of his companions did not wait.

Her daughter Hope was reported Saturday to several media outlets that his father died on Friday.

“My father passed away very peacefully last night at the fantastic age of 86 years. He continued moving, working and making us happy until the end. We love him very much. We will miss him forever,” he said.

In addition to the comedy “Modern Family”, Willard (1933, Ohio), who died at his home in California, he participated in films like “For Your Consideration”, “Mighty Wind” and “This Is Spinal Tap”.

The actor, famous for their skills for improvisation, was nominated four times for Emmy awards, three of them (in 2003, 2004 and 2005) for playing Hank on “Everybody Loves Raymond” and the latter for its role recurring as Frank Dunphy in “Modern Family”.

The last years of his long career he devoted to “Modern Family” and also had time for a last work in the series “Space Force”, next to comedian Steve Carell and will premiere on Netflix on may 29th.

“What luck that we could all enjoy the gifts of Fred Willard. Is now with her miss Mary. Thanks for the deep belly-laugh, mr. Willard,” wrote the actress Jamie Lee Curtis on her Twitter account.

Among other films in which he participated include the animated “WALL-E”, as well as “American Wedding”, “Very Important Dogs”, “Roxanne” and “Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle”, among many others.

“I have No words, a state in which Fred Willard never was. He was my friend for more than 40 years ago, a great comedian who had no competition because there was only one like him. We were so lucky. Goodbye, Fred,” said for his part in a tweet by Michael McMkean, actor, comedian, and musician american.