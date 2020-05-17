Camila Mendes of Riverdale reveals how wonderful it is to have a boyfriend not famous

Lindsey Byrnes/Nylon
When it comes to your romantic life, Camila Mendes you have the eye outside of Hollywood.
The star of Riverdale recently made public her new romance with Victor Houston. As told earlier a source to E! Newsboth attended neighboring high in Florida before trying to reconnect recently in New York. According to the source, the two go out for two months now and just celebrated together the birthday 24, Camila, in the Hamptons.
With this new relationship, Mendes avoids something that was discovered that does not work for her: go out with other actors. Talking about your boyfriend with Nylon for editing Beauty Issuethe star said, “It’s someone completely outside the industry. It’s funny because I doubt more about to talk about it because I don’t want him to read this… I would Talk about this right now, if I don’t feel like, wait, he could read it”.
She told the magazine that it is “an open person”, but that is more shy when it comes to your boyfriend, the one who prefers to keep private.
The star told about his complicated past romantic in the industry. “Going out with people of the industry is hard. I did that for a while. Just hung out with the actors. It is difficult when this is your world,” she told Nylon. “You only know people through work, and that can be really hard, because they do not necessarily know people similar to you. Only people that you because you work in the same project.”
Since then, the star has learned to “not do that”.
“I realized that I don’t like the actors,” he told Nylon. “The actors are really complicated emotionally. You would think that would be more in tune with their feelings, but sometimes they are not. I really need to get out of this industry with someone who is in a stable environment”.
While Mendes navigates her new life as a famous person and all the things that come with that, it seems that she increasingly accepts more on their own terms and not let that dictate your romantic life. The actress told the fans about his personal struggles, on the version of beauty that leads to the screen and how it takes over your position as a role model.
“I didn’t want to be a model to follow, because I didn’t feel like one. But instead of saying, ‘You should respect everything that I say and see me as this perfect thing’, was more well, not, I can be a voice, because I am going through what they are going through, probably,” she told the magazine. “As I am a real person, I’m willing to talk about it.”