Camila Mendes of Riverdale reveals how wonderful it is to have a boyfriend not famous

Even if you want to see it on your screen, you’ll find it.

When it comes to your romantic life, Camila Mendes you have the eye outside of Hollywood.

The star of Riverdale recently made public her new romance with Victor Houston. As told earlier a source to E! Newsboth attended neighboring high in Florida before trying to reconnect recently in New York. According to the source, the two go out for two months now and just celebrated together the birthday 24, Camila, in the Hamptons.

With this new relationship, Mendes avoids something that was discovered that does not work for her: go out with other actors. Talking about your boyfriend with Nylon for editing Beauty Issuethe star said, “It’s someone completely outside the industry. It’s funny because I doubt more about to talk about it because I don’t want him to read this… I would Talk about this right now, if I don’t feel like, wait, he could read it”.