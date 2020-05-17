Anya Taylor-Joy, what new girl ‘Mad Max’? – News People

After four decades, narrating a world of science fiction, apocalyptic, its director, the australian George Miller does not seem to be willing to let the new film of the saga ‘Mad Max’ re to be left in suspense because of the pandemic of the coronavirus.

According to the magazine ‘Variety’, the filmmaker is working to go about creating the cast of ‘spin-off Mad Max: Furious’. And among its plans is to sign a new star for the film: Anya Taylor-Joy.

Currently, Taylor-Joy it is one of the actresses emerging out of Hollywood. The young man excelled both for his work in ‘The witch’ as for his role in ‘Múltiple’and ‘Glass’ to the orders of the filmmaker of indian origin M. Night Shyamalan. Taylor-Joy is a candidate to star in the film about the youth of Imperator Furious, the fighter of the Moor to the one we saw in ‘Mad Max: Fury road’ with the face of Charlize Theron.

The young man, who fulfilled this Thursday, 24 years old, was born in Miami, but lived his childhood in Argentina, is one of the protagonists of ‘The new mutants’, the ‘spin-off ‘of ‘X-Men’ which, after three years in ‘stand-bye’, have once again postponed their release date due to the pandemic crisis. The interpreter also has pending the release of ‘one night Only in Soho’, the film a psychological thriller, set in the Soho of london, of Edgar Wright.

The aforementioned magazine also points out that Miller75 years, maintains the measures taken by the health crisis preparing ‘Furious’, that was doctor before that filmmaker. Both the hearing of Taylor–Joy as the other actors have taken place through ‘Skype’.

On the other hand, it is expected that Miller begin filming the next tape of ‘Mad Max’ as soon as you finish your current project, ‘a Thousand years’, whose production is currently shutdown because of the pandemic. The filming of the ‘spin-off’ of ‘Mad Max’ will start, as soon, in 2021.

The famous franchise ‘Mad Max’ can be traced back to the late 80’s, when a young Mel Gibson starred in a first part of low-budget, which ended up being a blockbuster. The following two deliveries did not reach the triumph of the original and the high budget of the fourth installment, released 30 years after the third part, prevented its passage by the ticket office was a resounding success.



