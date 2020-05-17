Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning and Michelle Pfeiffer together in the new trailer for Maleficent

The interpretation of Angelina Jolie in Maleficent won our hearts despite being a villain, his cheekbones and his mouth bulky was what caught our attention when it bewitched to princess Aurora (played by Elle Fanning) to sleep forever. Today, five years after the premiere of the first part, we can again see the actress in her role in the first trailer of Maleficient 2.

The Disney movie ended with a peaceful relationship between Maleficent and Aurora, which indicated that it was the end of the story, however, thanks to the fact that the film got $ 750 million at the box office, the big entertainment and Angelina Jolie will give us soon the opportunity to see the second part, and judging by the trailer, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, it will exceed our expectations.

The version of Maleficent, 2019, will have a spin resounding thanks to the participation of Michelle Pfeiffer as the evil Queen Ingrith, who is facing the protagonist.

According to the press release issued by Disney, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil “continues to explore the complex relationship between the fairy with horns and the future queen, as they form new alliances and face new adversaries in their struggle to protect the moors and the magical creatures that reside in the interior. “

In addition Angelna Jolie, Elle Fanning and Michelle Pfeifferthe cast includes Chiwetel Ejiofor, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple and the queen of Phantom Thread Lesley Manville.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil will be released in theaters October 18th, just in time to inspire you for your Halloween costume.

Without more for the moment, we leave you with the first advance of the second part of Maleficent.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5MwW1NAsnR8(/embed)

If you are a fan of the productions of Disney, you have to know that this year the giant entertainment will premiere the Toy Story 4, the live action the Lion King and Aladdin.