Why these photos of Christina Aguilera have caused so much controversy?

Christina Aguilera it was one of the great protagonists of the awards Billboad and not by a single cause. In the more professional, the interpreter spoke to the attendees to present their new song, Fall In Linenext to the artist Demi Lovatoand shall form part of his new album, Liberation.

A return to the stage special and expected that Aguilera had six years of musical silence. The singer has come back with force with a song that looks like becoming a feminist hymn, and he played with a lot of complicity with Lovato on the stage of MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.









The dress chosen by the interpreter on the Billboard was also widely reported.

Beyond the music, the artist captured all the looks, especially in social networks, on other issues. A is your dress custom signature 16Arlington, which generated many negative comments because many of the voices were not suited him at all well. Although nothing compared to what is being said about his “new look”.

Christina Aguilera presented along with Demi Lovato to her new song, ‘Fall In Lin’

And it is just set foot on the red carpet and appear at the different cameras, we initiated a parallel discussion on if Christina had done some touch-up aesthetic, as many fans noticed the shape of her lips and her cheekbones more pronounced. Others, however, believe that the change of the image of the interpreter is due to the increase of weight that has suffered in recent years.









Christina Aguilkera poses on the red carpet of the Billboard.

There have also been cases of those who have criticized him for his choice of makeup, as has already happened to him a few years to the actress Umma Thurman and later defended himself as he could. Aguilera surprised fans last march when she decided to pose completely natural for the magazine Paperand that also generated comments for and against.

The singer was one of the foci of attention in the Billboard awards.

