This is how Camila Mendes discovered his passion for acting

Camila Mendes is the new cover of the march issue of the 2019 issue of the journal Ocean Drivewhere gave an interview and revealed a curious fact on her career as an actress.

The actress Riverdale be honest about your way to fame and how he discovered his passion for acting and it was all thanks to a school play.

Camila Mendes played a cranberry and sang a song in a duet, which was to be the saucer, secondary and never the main dish. Awww! In addition, Camila confessed that playing this fruit sparked her passion for acting since I was very committed to the role.

“I made the commitment with emotion, and with being a blueberry very sad. The audience laughed and that was when I realized I enjoyed it.’

OMG: This is how Lili Reinhart leads to Cole Sprouse all sides

However, Camila he was on the verge of abandon his career of actress before I began, because it began going to a party when he entered the university.

Camila Mendes he confessed that their teachers were scolded, telling him that it was a pity to see her waste her talent and it was there where he realized that he needed to strive to fight for his dream of being an actress. Oh, and succeeded!