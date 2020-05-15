The truth about Shawn Mendes, the commitment supposedly secret Camila Hair

2019 American Music Awards – Show – Los Angeles, California, USA. UU., November 24, 2019 – Shawn Mendes and Camila Hair accepted the award for Collaboration of the Year for “Senorita”. . / Mario Anzuoni (Photo: . / Mario Anzuoni)

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are about to celebrate their first anniversary together very soon and during the last few months, the couple has faced several rumors about their relationship. One of which was the commitment to secrecy last fall.

In October of 2019, In Touch published a story claiming that Mendes and Hair were already committed. It was almost at the same time that Shawn admitted that he and the singer of “Havana” were dating since July of 2019.

In their history then, In Touch claimed that Mendes knelt down and asked her to Hair her to marry him. The former member of Fifth Harmony supposedly said yes to Shawn.

A source of the tabloid insinuated that it was a proposal sudden as the singer of “In My Blood” not presented a ring to his girlfriend. The source added that the couple would announce officially its commitment once Camila “choose the perfect ring”.

From October until now, Hair has not been seen with an engagement ring that demonstrates that the rumor of commitment was in fact just a rumor. Although there clearly are deeply in love and it shows in their photos of PDA, the singers of “Senorita” were not engaged then, and certainly not now.

The only thing that is true in the love story of Shawn-Camila in this moment is that they are in quarantine together since march. The couple is spending time with the family of the singer of “First Man” in Florida.

Last month, it was also rumored that the couple had decided to take their relationship to the next level. Apparently, Mendes and Hair were thinking of finding a place of his own once the pandemic has ended.

Oh OKAY! The magazine said that since the singer of “If I can’t have you” has spent so much time with the family of Hair, have been considered as one of the family. The family of Camilla, supposedly, gave his seal of approval to Shawn and, according to reports, the couple is ready to move forward.

Gossip Cop pointed out that somehow there is a truth about the story, as Shawn gets along very well with the family of Hair. The publication noted that the relationship of the couple seems to be working fine, even when they have been living together for a couple of months. Therefore, it would not be a surprise if they decided to move in together after the lifting of the blockade.

For now, the couple has been actively participating in various concerts and charity events on-line while they were in quarantine together. Recently they performed “What A Wonderful World” by Louis Armstrong in One World: Together At Home of Lady Gaga.

