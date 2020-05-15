The declaration of love of Michelle Obama Barack Obama

Michelle and Barack Obama you are in luck. The couple just turned 27 years of marriage and, despite having left the White House in 2017, they continue to be the focus of attention. The former First Lady of the united States did not want to miss the opportunity to celebrate this important date in the social networks, spending a few romantic words to her husband and best companion of adventures.



“27 years ago this guy promised me a life full of adventures. I would say that has been fulfilled. Here is our next chapter to become people with the ’empty nest syndrome’ and discover what it is that comes after, without stop feeling the magic that brought us together makes all those years. Happy anniversary, Barack”, has written the attorney next to an image that appears with the former president of the united States looking toward the beach. In the text, the writer of My story it refers to the new stage to the face, with the departure of Malia and Sasha of the family home to undertake their university studies. While Malia for years, headed to the University of Harvard, the small family left the home at the end of this summer to enter the University of Michigan, one of the most prestigious colleges in the country.

For his part, Barak Obama has not wanted to let pass the opportunity to congratulate his woman on the digital platforms: “As was said by the Beatles: it’s all going to get better over time. Thank you, honey, for these wonderful 27 years!”. The former president has accompanied these lines with a romantic photo in which appears the couple from behind, contemplating a beautiful sunset to the most pure style Memories of Africa. The publication of the u.s. has caused a sensation among his followers, and sometimes generate more than three million of ‘likes’ and more than 50,000 comments.



Last August, the magazine Globe announced in its holder cover Michelle and Barack Obama divorciaban. In the inside pages of the publication, arguing that the separation of the couple was an “open secret” and that the attorney was “incredibly disappointed because Barack decided to spend so much time separated from her”. There is No doubt that, in spite of the rumors that revolve around the stability of the marriage, the Obama’s continue to build a marriage together and solid.



