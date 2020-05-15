The bob carré, or French, it is the hairstyle that is trending in summer 2020

The cut bob carré here to stay this summer 2020the word of all the French. This hair cut is easy to use, and stylish to match any kind of outfit. It is characterized by its fringe, curtain, casual style, your texture and movement and versatility, while going to the height of the jaw, you can play with how you take the tips inward or outward, and as well stylize your face, even more so if you are one of those women with round face or oval, this cut bob carré it is the ideal for you.

What is the haircut ‘bob French’?

The hair cut ‘bob French’ it is the trend that is approaching to stay this summer 2020, by his elegant style and with movement. Let’s say that, this is a hair cut that implies a version of ‘modern’ and a more ‘disorderly’ which led the actress to israeli Natalie Portman in the movie The Professional in his character of Matilda Lando, in 1994. Yes, one similar to the wavy bob but with a quiff that loves how comfortable it is to carry. The cut ‘bob French’in the meantime, has waves, and doesn’t need much for hair, whether or not you have straight hair. In addition, will the height of the jaw and look for lots of texture and movement in your hair, without the support of other tools such as plates or inverters. We are sure that you love as much or more as us.

Hair cut ‘bob French’. © Edward Berthelot

What type of face goes better with a hair cut ‘bob French’?

There is a basic rule that you need to know (and meet) before you head out to a beauty salon: not all court will be with the type of face you have. For example, the cut bob right it can make your face refinement and it will be easy to style, especially if we’re talking about cut ‘bob French’ or a mini-bob, which favors the faces more rounded. This, as it is a cut where the hair is going shorter on the nape of the neck and longer near the face, in the form of a diagonal. The functional cut should come just below the ear, with waves inward to stylize the features.

What celebrities have taken the ‘bob French’, in any occasion?

Within of the celebrities that have opted for the ‘bob French’, or also known as bob carré are Taylor Swift, Mila Kunis, Emma Stone, Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez, Kaia Gerber, Katie Holmes, among others.

The secret of a bob French right is on the bangs and tips. © Melodie Jeng

How to achieve the ‘bob French’ right?

If, after reading much of this article will led you to carry a bob French or carre this summer 2020, it is better that you have all the keys to ask your stylist the right. As the first application is the request that has the look casual with tips paraded, bangs to the side and slightly longer in the front part. Remember: texture and movement always. On the other hand, is the choice of the type of bangs, for this court is essential to ask that is a bangs with curtain: will accentuate your look and the French have given him the YES total. Finally, the cut bob carré is presumed with layersespecially if your mane is very heavy, it is best that the volume to be controlled thanks to layers that are adversely graded.