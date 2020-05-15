New Scooby-Doo movie premieres today in digital platforms

Los Angeles – Scooby-Doo returns to the screens with “Scoob!”, an animated film about the fearful but adventurous dog and that is premiered today in the united States directly on the internet without waiting for them to reopen the cinema after the global crisis of coronavirus.

Warner Bros., the study behind this new tape, it has pointed as well to a tactic that already have been approached recently by other companies such as Universal with “Trolls World Tour” and that could mean a very important change in the calls window distribution of Hollywood (the time that passes between the display in the cinemas, and the arrival of the movies to the homes).

In this way, “Scoob!” was launched today in the united States, both in English and in Spanish through the digital platforms of video on demand.

The long legacy of Scooby-Doo

While last year celebrated half a century of existence, Scooby-Doo still retains a large base of followers who are hooked to the clique formed by this great dane and his human friends Norville “Shaggy” Rogers, Fred Jones, Daphne Blake and Velma Dinkley.

Mysteries, paranormal and supernatural phenomena protagonizaban the adventures of Scooby-Doo, which began with the animated series “Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!” of the Hanna-Barbera and aired CBS from 1969.

Later would come a multitude of series and also two films with actors of flesh and bone directed by Raja Gosnell: “Scooby-Doo” (2002) and “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed” (2004), in which the cast appeared Sarah Michelle Gellar, Linda Cardellini, Matthew Lillard and Freddie Prinze Jr. accompanying a Scooby-Doo created with digital effects.

With “Scoob!”, Scooby-Doo is returning to its origins animated in a movie by the producer Tony Cervone and whose dubbing in the original version features the voices of Mark Wahlberg, Gina Rodriguez, Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried or Will Forte.

The film, with some nods to the cinema of adventure, and to the subgenre of superheroes, is based on the ancestral connection of Scooby-Doo with a legendary dog of the Greek mythology.

“Streaming” or rooms, that is the question

The release in cinemas of “Scoob!” was scheduled this year for may 15but the pandemic of the coronavirus that ruined their plans.

In principle, Warner Bros. postponed without date of the filing of this film still with the sunset view at the rooms.

But in mid-April, responsible for “Scoob!” they decided to skip the premiere in the cinemas and play their cards at the market for “streaming”, a movement that during the last times was considered almost a heresy within Hollywood studios.

“While we all want to be able to return to show our films in cinemas, in these unprecedented times require creative thinking and adaptation”, explained the president of Warner Bros., Ann Sarnoff.

Still reeling from a crisis that has crippled the entire film industry, Hollywood has responded with different strategies at the close of the meeting.

“Scoob!” and “Trolls World Tour” are examples of movies that have been adapted to the pandemic with pitches directly on the internet, something that will also prove to Disney in June with “Artemis Fowl” through its platform Disney+.

The great sagas intended to blow up the box office have been more cautious and the new proposals of James Bond, “Fast & Furious”, Marvel (as a “Black Widow”) or DC (“Wonder Woman 1984”, for example) have delayed their premieres, with the hope that, sooner or later, you can see it on the big screen and with the rooms already functioning at a good level.