Matt Damon revealed that one of his daughters had Covid-19

The actor of us spoke of how their daughter Alexia was contagious coronavirus, and sent a message to thank the medical staff who fight against the pandemic

The american actor Matthew Paige Damon, better known as Matt Damonrevealed that their eldest daughter caught the disease from coronavirus, while I was at the University of New York.

(AP Photo)



The actor from “Good Will Hunting” revealed in a radio interview of ‘Fully Charged with Graham & Nathan’ Spin-1083, his eldest daughter, Alexia21-year-old, contracted the coronavirus in New York, where he studied in the university, even if you are already in good health.



“Our eldest daughter is in college, is in New York. She had the Covid-19 very soon, along with his roommates and overcame, but they are all well. For the mother of Lucy and my mother is scary,” he said Matt Damon.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4B4ejJo5wOA(/embed)



The winner of the Oscar for best original screenplay also told that despite the fact that your family is well, known both for the mom Luciana as for her own mother, the situation now is more dangerous.



“I think that we all have the message now, they are all doing the isolation and social distancing and washing hands and all that we can to mitigate this, but it is scary, certainly for our parents,” added the actor of 49 years. Also read: The luxurious home of Matt Damon, where they pass the quarantine

(AP Photo)



On the other hand, the actor of “The Martian” also told that next to your family are planning to return in the next few weeks to his home in Los Angeles, and thus be able to meet with Alexia.



“We will return to Los Angeles and she (Alexia) will come out of there, so we will all be together and already we will discover what we will do. It is a limbo strange in where we all are,” said the actor.

(EFE)



In addition, through a video call Matt Damoncongratulated by a nurse for their work.



“Thank you for what you’re doing, Anaise (…) This has been horrible for everyone, but if there is a bright side, is that, with luck, the people finally understand how great they are workers of the first line,” Matt said.

(AP)



In these moments Matt Damon is in Ireland with his wife, argentina Luciana Barroso, and their three young daughters, Isabella, Gia and Stella.