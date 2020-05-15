KJ Apa and Camila Mendes in a battle of hot, who will win?

Camila Mendes and KJ Apa just star in a battle ultra hot in Instagram Stories the dance of a way to do sexy? one of the new successes of Ariana Grande. I honestly can’t decide who is the winner.

Recently, KJ Apa he shared a video in their Instagram Stories in where he was making funny faces, and in the background Camila Mendes enjoyed a meal. Both danced to the rhythm of “break up with your girlfriend, I’m bored”.

The topic in question, is one of the successes of the new album Ariana Grande, thank u, next,but in addition, the video the song was led by Charles Meltonthe boyfriend of Camila, so it makes sense that KJ Apa it has been tagged.

It is very common for the cast of Riverdale share videos very funny, although this is the first time that reference to “break up with your girlfriend, I’m bored”. Who do you think is more sexy? We invite you to vote in our survey!