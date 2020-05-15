It unexpected! The coronavirus he plays a good pass to Woody Allen

The last movie Woody Allen, “A rainy day in New York” it was full of controversy. The project, led by Timothée Chalamet, Selena Gomez, Elle Fanning and Jude Law, was shot in 2017 and was originally scheduled to premiere in theaters americans in 2018. However, Amazon, the study of distribution, has indefinitely postponed his debut.

The decision was closely related to that the accusations of sexual assault against Allen were to come a new impulse after the scandal around the figure of Harvey Weinstein. The director, 84 years old, was convicted in the 90s of abuse of his daughter Dylan Farrow when she was 7 years old. He, on numerous occasions, has denied the allegations.

After the controversy, Chalamet and Gomez took the decision to allocate their earnings from the film to the background Time’s Up, fighting against sexual harassment in the workplace. However, the current pandemic of the coronavirus ended up giving a big surprise to Woody Allen. According to a recent report, “A rainy day in New York”, has become the best film of the box office world.

The comedy of Woody Allen raised 344.283 dollars during the past weekend in South Korea. This number far exceeds the rest of the movies that are in theaters in the rest of the cinemas that remain open in all over the world . The box office south Korean raised more than countries with cinemas opened, such as Norway, Australia and even the U.S. The film has not yet been released in America, but has had some success in all over the world, raising more than $ 20 million.

The controversy does not end for Woody Allen

Long time ago, Allen filed a lawsuit towards Amazon for $ 68 million, claiming that “fell back” in four contracts of movies due to the accusations. The director alleged that Amazon also refused to release his last tape, with vague excuses. The giant of the streaming defended his decision by saying that the director “sabotaged” the efforts of advocacy to intervene repeatedly in the movement #MeToo.