Images and trailer from the episode Passed Pawn (S03E07) – Westworld – Spoiler Time

HBO has released the first images from the seventh and penultimate episode of the third season of Westworld, which has the title Passed Pawn, which star Evan Rachel Wood, Aaron Paul, Jeffrey Wright and Vincent Cassel.

As every week, the production of the series let us see the first images without revealing what is happening. From the trailer we realize that finally we will know something important from the past Caleb Nicholswho seem to is not an element chosen by chance or randomly for the war that you are looking for Pains. In addition, we see as Maeve is trained for combat and the others seem to be preparing for the next blow.