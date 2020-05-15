Expected to premiere in cinemas of “The New Mutants” in August

Disney plan “The New Mutants”a film derived from the saga “X-Men”, to be released in cinemas August 28, at least in the US, where they still remain closed in major cities and without the opening date.

This film was scheduled to arrive to the big screen in march, just when it began global pandemic that also forced the cancellation of premieres as expected as the new “Mulan” or the latest installment of the franchise James Bond, “No Time to Die”.

During these months, Disney had not reserved in the calendar a new day to present “The New Mutants”, which will become the second tape of the giant of the entertainment in getting to theaters after the confinement, since “Mulan” will a month before, on the 24th of July.

At the moment it is impossible to determine if these dates will remain in the rest of countries, because will depend on the health conditions and of their own authorities.

It is also not clear if the releases planned for this summer will come to all the cinemas of the US, as while some states little towns have initiated the opening of business, big cities like New York and Los Angeles have planned a confinement longer.

The film “The New Mutants” is based on a series of comic strips created in the 80’s that expanded the universe of “X-Men” and focused on the adventures of a group of mutant teenagers with extraordinary abilities that are locked up in a kind of psychiatric.

In the progress of the film appear Maisie Williams, famous for playing Arya Stark in “Game of Thrones”; the interpreter of Latin origin Anya Taylor-Joyknown tapes, as “The Witch” (2015) or “Split” (2016); and the brazilian Alice Bragapopular for having starred in the u.s. version of “the queen of The south”.

In addition, the leaders announced a possible cameo from Antonio Banderas they do not know more details.

The film has experienced numerous setbacks since the move the first images of the project in 2017, at which time it was chained to a postponement amid rumors that the film needed a lot of retouching, such as, for example, to shoot new scenes.

