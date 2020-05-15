Critical season 3 ‘Westworld’: The HBO series to a close a great delivery with a encouraging future – News series

The fiction created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy will return for a fourth season.

The third season of Westworld has come to an end and, after a second delivery criticized by many of its fans, the series has been able to reinvent itself in a delivery where we have been able to see a Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) in all its glory and with an ending that anticipates an encouraging future in its renewed fourth season.

After two seasons in the facilities of Delos, we’ve been able to finally see the outside where the technology has evolved considerably and where we meet Caleb (Aaron Paul), a character that we later found out a brief but hopeful connection in the past with Pain and charged with allegedly being the leader of what the future holds now for the world after destroying Rehoboam, a system which imposed upon the human being to have some decisions in your life by manipulation and the prediction of the future.

HBO

But when you destroy this system, we had to say goodbye forever to the Pain that we know of. Although there are some that another clone of yours out there, the Pains that we met in these three deliveries will not appear after that has been sacrificed for the humanity to see that it also suffered from not having free will.

In addition, you have resolved a question that arose at the beginning of this installment, and others that were left unanswered in the second installment, there has also been a lot of action and foreign, being another actor to the City of Arts and Sciences of Valencia. Maeve (Thandie Newton), and Pains have been the true protagonists of this installment, something that is agredece, being thus in a second plane, all that would happen to Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) and Ashley (Luke Hemsworth).

Now we just wait how it will be the fourth season of Westworld. Will there be a time jump after seeing that Bernard covered in dust? Has there ever been a war between the humans and the hosts? Will Evan Rachel Wood, at least in some form? What has become clear, is that the series of Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan has returned to its roots to create questions and leave the viewer astonished, and more eager to see what may happen later. Definitely, a season worthy of HBO.