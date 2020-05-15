Charles Melton and Camila Mendes share a new photo

A new photo ends of check that Charles Melton and Camila Mendes they started a relationship. The protagonists of Riverdale have been seen very affectionate lately, and the new photo in Instagram confirms the obvious: oCharles Melton and Camila Mendes are boyfriends and you want so much!

It all started when Camila Mendes went up a new photo to Instagram that appears very affectionate with Charles Melton. The actress Riverdale appears embraced by his fellow actor andCharles Melton he is kissing the forehead!

mine A publication shared by camila mendes (@camimendes) the Oct 7, 2018 12:11 PDT





The photo of Instagram accompanied by a message that Camila Mendes makes it clear that Charles Melton it is yours. As expected, the fans went crazy as this photo finally confirms the rumours of relationship Camila Mendes with Charles Melton.

The rumors finally finished! Now, we can only witness one of the loving relationships most expected and beautiful of Hollywood. We wish the best to the new and amazing partner. It succeeded the love!

