Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes make a video call to brighten up the children from a hospital

There are many children medical center in Whashington D. C., which, due to their delicate conditions of health and the current pandemic of Coronavirus in the world, are prohibited from leaving the institution. That is why Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes thought in them and decided to cheer them up with a big surprise: a video call!

In collaboration with the foundation of the famous conductor of television Ryan Seacrest, Shawnmila conducted by the fun and emotive virtual call with the patients of the hospital, in the children they sent them messages of thanks, asked them questions, they danced and they showed Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes the works of arts that have been made within the hospital.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=10GRklLwm0A(/embed)

‘Children are you want to save the world. We must teach them only to love unconditionally. We were able to spend some time with a few friends from a hospital in DC yesterday. Thanks to @ryanfoundation for bringing smiles to these children, who are brave, courageous, and a few warriors’, said the singer of ‘Havana’ on Instagram, a social network in which he shared some of the tender moments spent with the patients of the health institution.

‘Just when the children thought that their call with Camila’s Hair could not be better, Shawn Mendes enters the chat. Thanks you two for giving you this surprise,’ he thanked Seacrest singers, who gave a private concert to the children’s hospital.