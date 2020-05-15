Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, Billie Eilish or Demi Lovato in the iHeart Radio Living Room | Music

This year, iheartradio has had to cancel its annual awards for the global pandemic that we are experiencing. But, in its place, the chain, in union with Elton John, has organized a very special concert with a charitable to help the victims of the coronavirus and the health professionals who have become the heroes of the moment.

The host, who has also had to cancel his tour, has become the star of the concert. From his home, has been getting to various artists in a virtual way, and have been going a series of performances with bill home, far from the big shows to which we are accustomed but we have offered that point of emotionality and particularity of the circumstances that have marked the event.

Billie Eilish and Finneas

Billie Eilish had to celebrate the first anniversary of their debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?from the quarantine. His brother Finneas put the acoustic guitar and her voice, more melodic and relaxed than on other occasions. Away from the energy that you can splurge on a scenario, on this occasion, remained sitting on the couch in their childhood home where both gave way to that first album.

“We wanted to thank iHeart and FOX to allow us to feel some type of comfort in this time of crazy, crazy” said during his performance, “I love you to you, your families, your loved ones, all of them. Let’s stand strong together. I love you. Cuidaros”. And all the while providing one of its versions more special Bad guy.

Backstreet Boys

In pyjamas, tracksuit or running shoes to be at home. So we have been able to see the components of Backstreet Boys. Each one from their house has joined a performance group. Brian Littrell has been commissioned to present, from his home in Atlanta, the rest of their companions, each one in one part of the country.

“We want to do something a little different for you, a little special, we want to bring our living room to yours. This is the room my studio is in my house. My band mates will join me in a second,” he began explaining.

“We live in unprecedented times today with the virus COVID-19. I want to thank iHeart for putting together this. I want to thank Fox for having aired. I want to thank all the front-line workers who are donating their time and putting themselves in danger to take care of their fellow citizens“continued Brian, “so, to keep you safe, to remain at home and protect you”.

Then little by little they were joining the rest of their classmates to interpret I want it that wayits success of 1999.

Demi Lovato

“When tragedy knocks on our neighbors, we extend our hands to help them get up. When the grief hits anyone of us, we do everything possible to overcome it. We can only use the love that we have to relieve the pain. We are strong, we are decent, we will rise and we will keep you erect. And nothing, absolutely nothing can come and knock us down”. This was the message of hope and encouragement that he wanted to share Demi Lovato.

After his words, sat down at the piano to interpret Skyscraper and while singing, they were showing photos of empty streets of New York, a picture unusual in the bustling city.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

“We just wanted to tell you all that the best we can do at this time is to stay at home to protect our loved ones, to protect each other, to protect the people who are most vulnerable. So let us go home, let aislándonos,” he said Camila Hair during his participation in the concert.

“We also want to give them the thank you to all the amazing and courageous nurses and doctors working hard all day. We are thinking a lot about you. Thank you for all that you are doing”, he added Mendes.

“We love you, we’re in this together. To keep you safe, keep you healthy. Be kind and compassionate with yourselves and with others, and we can overcome this together, as we always do”, he concluded, Camila before you start to sing.

From his home in Miami where they are sharing this quarantine, they gave us a new version of My Oh My.

Alicia Keys

“This song is like a prayer. My hope is that we remember how resilient we are and how we defy the odds, ” he said Alicia Keys as I played the first notes of Underdogthe song that began the event, which forms part of his next album and that bears the stamp of Ed Sheeran.

“I would like to dedicate this song to the medical professionals who are risking their lives to keep us safe. Very grateful,” he continued before pulling out and offer an interpretation from the living room of his Los Angeles home.

Changed the lyrics to pay tribute to those who fight against the pandemic.

Sam Smith

“I hope that you are safe, you are where you are, and I just wanted to send you this to make you feel better. Because the music is making me feel a lot better now”. These were the words that he spoke Sam Smith before singing a capella How do you sleep? from the living room of your home.

Dave Grohl, Lizzo, Tim McGraw, Mariah Carey, Billy Joe Armstrong or H. E. R. also participated in this charity concert that is neither the first nor the last, that will allow us to see actions as homemade.