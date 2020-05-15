Calendar of film releases 2020-2021 after delays by the coronavirus [fotos]

Movies of 2020 and 2021

This 2020 is being an odd year. With the pandemic of the coronavirus stalking the world, the blockbusters this year have been putting off a cascade of delays and cancellations. We have made a list of the movies in 2020 and 2021 we want to see.

It is possible that the new James Bond has been postponed, but he will return to action at the end of the year. This year in addition to the women take the initiative in Black Widow, Wonder Woman 1984 and Birds of Prey.

There is a prequel of The Sopranos and a new version of Dune. Christopher Nolan, Edgar Wright and Steven Spielberg we’re going to bring in new movies.

This is what we expect in 2020 and 2021.