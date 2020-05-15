18 data to learn more to Camila Mendes, our beautiful Veronica Lodge – Riverdale – Spoiler Time

Despite the fact that in a first moment it seemed, Riverdale it has positioned itself as a series of very successful. Beyond Archie and their friends, the mysteries that happen in the city has us trapped. Although, as already mentioned, the series began focusing on Archie, the other characters are gradually gaining more and more relevance, as is the case of Veronica Lodge. First being the new student, they gradually got to know each other more and more. Today we are witnesses of how she fights against her own family. Although… how Much do we know about Camila Mendes, the actress who plays her? We know that her full name is Camila Carraro Mendes and was born the On June 29, 1994but there is a LOT to investigate and remember. That’s why, here 18 extra data to know even more. 🙂

1 While Camila was born in Charlottesville, Virginia, his parents are originally from South America, more precisely brazil. Even she lived a year in Brazil. 🙂

2 Mendes moved 16 times during his childhood, but spent most of his childhood in Florida, where he attended American Heritage School in Plantation.

3 For the reason of their constant moving, one of his tattoos is a phrase: “To build a home”, which means “to Build a home”. AAAWWW!!!

4 In several interview told that he had to clarify on Twitter who was, as many thought that his account was fans of Shawmila, the couple formed by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. 🙂

just to Camila Mendes✨standing in front of the Twitterverse✨asking it to stop thinking she’s a fan account for Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes — Camila Mendes (@CamilaMendes) March 1, 2017

5 At the time of playing Veronica, the actress is inspired by the character Blair Waldorf of Gossip Girl and Summer Roberts of The O. C.

6 In 2016, before the start of the series, Camila is a graduate of the New York University Tisch School of The Arts.

7 His first work as an actress was in a commercial for IKEA.

His first work as an actress was in a commercial for IKEA.

8 His first starring role in television is the Veronica Lodge. Your luck is incredible: he was the last person to audition when they were looking for the cast for the show because they learned the previous day. 😀

9 For her role of Veronica, despite being a chestnut, darkened hair to black and are cut to give the perfect look.

10 Before being confirmed as Veronica had to do extensive screen tests with other possible candidates.

11 The actress admitted that if it could be another character from the series without a doubt I would choose Betty.

12 His first nomination was at the Teen Choice Awards in the category #ChoiceSceneStealer (#MejorRobaEscena), this being his first nomination and award as was the big winner! 🙂 🙂 🙂

13 Along with his sister, well tiny, would write plays and then act for their parents.

14 Something he shares with Veronica: when I was in high school was part of the cheerleaders.

15 Camila admires Veronica Lodge which is very honest and not afraid of confrontation.

16 His first audition for a television show was to play the daughter of JLo in the series Shades of Blue. We already know that don’t got… 🙁

17 In 2018 he had his first involvement in cinema: played Morgan in the film The New Romantic.

In 2018 he had his first involvement in cinema: played Morgan in the film The New Romantic.

18 Camila, in addition to having a VERY close friend of his partner Lili Reinhart, is a great friend of Kiernan Shipka (CHAOS) and Katherine Langford (13 Reason Why).