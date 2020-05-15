11 curious facts that you should know about this GREAT comedy vampire – What We Do in the Shadows – Spoiler Time

The second season of What We Do In the Shadows us continues booting laughter episode after episode, and already it has become one of our comedies favorite of the last few years. In fact, behind the creation of this hilarious series there are many fun facts that enrich it even more. For this reason, we put together 11 curiosities of the show that perhaps even desconocías.

1

Obviously, it takes place in the same universe as the original film What We Do In The Shadows (2014) and the spin-off Wellington Paranormal (2018).

2

Taika Waititi (Viago), Jonathan Brugh (Deacon) and Jemaine Clement (Vladislav) they returned to repeat their roles from the film in the episode of the first season titled The Trial.

3

In the same episode, appeared other celebrities that had previously given life to vampires: Tilda Swinton of Only Lovers Left Alive, Paul Reubens of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Evan Rachel Wood of True Blood, Danny Trejo of From Dusk Till Dawn and Wesley Snipes of Blade.

4

Tilda Swinton he was the one who presented the idea that your character vampire is crossed with the characters of What We Do In the Shadows . Subsequently, he agreed to make an appearance on the show as a guest star when Clement he proposed a story that would fit with your idea.

5

In the same way, Dave Bautista (Garret) became a guest star after that Kristen Schaal mention that Baptist I would do anything to be part of the show.

6

Waititi and Clementthe creators of the show, tried to get to Robert Pattinson, Kiefer Sutherland, Tom Cruise, Alexander Skarsgård and Brad Pitt for the Council Vampirebut they were not available.

7

The character of Jenna it was originally planned to have a more important role in the series. However, the other policy commitments of the actress Beanie Feldstein, what is prevented.

8

The series follows the rules of The Lost Boys and other movies of vampires of the years 70, 80 and 90. The vampires here can turn into bats and even dogs, will die if exposed to the light of the sun, and they have to be invited to be able to go to a building or a house.

9

The song You’re Dead of Norma Tanega which is launched originally in 1966, is used as the main theme of the movie and the series. Even, it is placed in the place number 22 the current lists of music.

10

Fright Night, Martin, Lost Boys, Nosferatu, Interview With a Vampire, Vampire”s Kiss and Dracula Bram Stoker’s dracula served of inspiration for the series.

11

Mark Hamill, Haley Joel Osment and Benedict Wong are some of the guest actors most recognized of the second season.