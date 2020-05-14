Woke up from surgery believing that it was Kylie Jenner

Can you imagine wake up and realize that it’s not you, and that all this time you actually have been Kylie Jenner? Well, amazing as it may seem, that happened to a teenager after waking up still under the effects of the anesthetized for a surgery.

The good news of awakening being Kylie would be that you are only 22 years old, you are billonaríathe master mind behind one of the beauty brands most successful within the industry, mom to a sweet little girl of 2 years and a member of one of the most famous families in the showbiz or you could also panic for everything that involves what I already mentioned and that was what happened to Emmawho upon awakening from surgery wisdom teeth believed and swore that it was Kylie Jenner because I had the swollen lips and by the effect of anesthesia.

In a video appears deliriousEmma asks if she really is the star of the reality show and asks his mom, who says that it is Kris Jenner to take her to his mansion.

“Oh, my God, I’m Kylie Jenner. I just found out that I’m Kylie Jenner. I don’t know what to do” is what you hear in the video.

After, your mom without getting close to the camera and asked if he is angry for not having said it before, and she answers: “More or less. I do not understand me, and why did you conceal”.

Your mom continues the game and asks, what, then Caitlyn Jenner is your dad? and Emma reacts with a lot of confusion. After discussing his new being, Emma tells her mom, who feels very tired and that best take it to your mansion.

Czech here the full video.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QhTZQb5XFWQ(/embed)