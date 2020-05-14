This is how Michelle Obama has taken advantage of the quarantine in a positive way

Michelle Obama has been taking advantage of the time very well during this stage of confinement-social due to the sanitary contingency caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 responsible for the disease COVID-19.
Michelle, age 56, is located in Washington, DC, in her home along with Barack Obama, 58 years old, and their daughters Maliaof 21, and Sasha18.
In a telephone interview with Ellen DeGeneres last march, the former first lady of the united States said that she and her family were trying to keep a routine and structuring your days.
Photo: Getty Images
“All are in the house. The girls are back, because the universities provide classes online. So they are in their respective rooms, taking their classes and I think that Barack is, I don’t know where it is. I was talking on the phone in a conference call,” he said on that occasion.
Like his family, Michelle has not kept still, and in April began to do readings of children’s books and according to the publishing house that promotes, Penguin Random House, these will continue until the end of may.
About this activity wrote in his account of Instagram, “I Am delighted to share some of my books are children’s favorites and give them the opportunity to practice their reading.”
In April, Michelle also collaborated with former first lady Laura Bush, with whom he shared a message of solidarity in the event “Global Citizen’s One World: Together At Home”. During their participation, thanked the workers of the essential activities to get out every day and risk their lives to laboring in hospitals, supermarkets, among other work centers.
Also took advantage of these days to further promote the importance of the rights of political participation and democratic by promoting the registration and voting of most people by means of e-mail with your organization “When We All Vote”.
As reported by the daily The Guardianthe former first lady issued a statement after the federal legislation approved the new organization of the rights of the vote, in which he exalted their importance.
“We know that there were barriers to voting prior to this crisis, especially for young people and communities of color. Expanding access to vote-by-mail, voter registration and early voting are critical steps for this moment, and are very delayed,” said Michelle.
Finally, in the letter he said, “there is nothing partisan in striving to fulfill the promise of our country; making democracy more accessible and to protect our neighbors, friends, and loved ones as you participate in this cornerstone of american life”.
But the acts of solidarity that has had mrs. Obama are the messages that he has asked the citizens of the united States that is concerned about others in these difficult times for the pandemic.
For example, on April 23, shared a strong message, accompanied by a photo in which she appears and her mom Marian Lois Robinsonin that mention, “After several weeks of separation physical, it is so important that we continue to communicate regularly with the people we care about: our friends, neighbors, grandparents, and any person that we know and who may be alone during this quarantine,” and added, “A simple text message or a quick call can be of great help to let someone know that you are not alone in this.”
Michelle explained the benefits of doing this, “For me, the simple act of getting to my loved ones, especially my mom, never fails to lift my spirits”, and said an easy way to do this like scheduling calls at the same time for all days or weeks. At the end he mentioned, “we are All in this together, and also what we will overcome together”.
In addition, Michelle announced that, as we are now approaching the season of graduation, she and her husband will be giving speeches to distance for all students who complete academic stages in this 2020.
In your account of Instagram, he wrote, “Some of you will be the first in their families to graduate from high school or college, making this occasion even more special. And I know that none of you imagined that you would be closing this chapter of your life through the computer or the screen of the phone. But still I want to make sure you still receive the celebration they deserve.”
