These are ALL our questions for the anteúltimo episode – Westworld – Spoiler Time

We are only two episodes for the season finale of Westworld that, in addition, has already been renewed for a fourth season. In Decoherence, the chapter last Sunday, was left aside all the history of Caleb that’s so much intrigue it had generated after the fifth episode, and we focus on Halores, Maeve and William. The anteúltimo episode will be titled Passed Pawn and it seems, according to the teaser, that turn upon the character of Aaron Paul. We, in addition, we have some questions that I need answered.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lpop7PTi5sA

1 Who are the other helpers of Maeve?

Maeve asked Serac what Pain has already: help. To do this, the French began to make some companions. One of them was Hector, to whom Halores destroyed, we believe, definitely. Who will be the other? All the theories seem to point to Clementine, we hope with something of the destructive power of the end of the second season, but we know that someone else accompany you to Maeve. What will be Sizemoreversion host?

2 What is the plan of William?

After passing through the alternative therapy to be with all its past versions, William it seems determined to become the Man in White and to be the good guy who saves the world. Of course, knowing him and recognizing all his violence, his version of the “good guy” will be, as a minimum, different. What are the plans to the old Bill?

3 Who attempted to murder against Halores?

Version Charlotte Hale of Pain, Halores, he was attacked when he tried to flee with his family with a bomb that annihilates all, least she. What was Serac? Or was the very Painbecause he didn’t want to flee? The only thing we know is that Halores will try to take revenge.

4 What Bernard is working with Pain?

Bernard and Stubbs they arrive about the end of the episode to rescue William, who was abandoned at the clinic after the chaos unleashed by the release of the data Incite. Seem to follow the tracker that Halores we placed it. Perhaps you are already working together? doWhat is the purpose of Bernard?

5 Where is the true Serac?

It looks like a joke recurring: each time we believe something or someone can put in danger the big bad of this season, we realize that it is a hologram. Where is it, physically, Serac? Is there? What is human?