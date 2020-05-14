the tape’s director of the Parasite that many still do not see

With a diverse cast, and long before get the Oscar with Parasite, Bong Joon-ho came to Netflix with this story that blends fantasy with reality.

The story centers on Mija, a young Korean raising a strange creature called Okja. However, it is more complicated when a multi-national company that created the animal seeks to recover it.

Original title

Okja.

Year

2017.

Duration

118 min.

Country

South korea.

Address

Bong Joon-ho.

Cast

Ahn Seo-Hyun, Tilda Swinton, Jake Gyllenhaal, Paul Dano, Devon Bostick, Lily Collins, Giancarlo Esposito, Steven Yeun, Byeon Hie-bong, Shirley Henderson, Daniel Henshall, Yoon Je-Moon, Choi Woo-sik, Kathryn Kirkpatrick, Lee Jeong-eun, Moon Choi, Bong-ryeon Lee, Yoon Kyung-Ho, Wan-gi Jo, Kwak Jin-seok, Moonhak Kim, Park Keun-rok, Daehyun Kim, Milo Shandel, Yoon Jeong-ro, Seong-Bong Ahn, David Bloom, Cory Gruter-Andrew, Barbara Wallace, Waris Ahluwalia, T. Sahara Meer, J. c. Williams, Maria José Vargas, Luis Javier, Phillip Garcia, Andreas Fronk.

Gender

Fantastic.

