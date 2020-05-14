The shocking transformation of McKayla Maroney

One of the faces unforgettable in the London 2012 Olympic games is the gymnast who was part of the team United States, McKayla Maroney, whose gesture of displeasure turned the world to lose by a stupid crash the gold medal in the jumping horse.

Maroney, at that time, had 16 years of age, so I expected it to become one of the great figures in the next olympic cycle, something that did not happen, as it recently had to withdraw from gymnastics because of injuries.

Apparently, McKayla has found a new hobbie, as the exgimnasta looks very different from when we met, perhaps the product of the surgeries.

