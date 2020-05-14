The pride of the mother of Milla Jovovich

The actress Ukrainian Milla Jovovich was the mother of a girl a little less than a month. This is your segudna daughter, Dashiel Edon, fruit of its marriage with the british film director Paul W. S. Anderson, whom she met during the filming of the first installment of Resident Evilthe saga of tapes of science fiction that gave it to understand.

The exmodelo has posed very proud with their two small and have uploaded the image to Instagram. Milevery pretty and relaxed, has wished “good night” to all his subscribers and fans, posing with his daughter Ever Gabo, that was born in 2007, and the new baby. A pregnancy that forced them to delay the filming of the latest installment of Resident Evil, that will redirect the parent of the creature, whom he married in 2009, but from now on everything will resume its usual pace.

The model born in Kiev, 39 years old, has developed an important career as an actress, in parallel to the modeling and fashion design. She was previously married to actor Shawn Andrews and French director Luc Besson, whose orders she starred in The fifth element.