The New Mutants presumed to be the new date for the premiere… it in cinemas!

Sure many of you already imagined it like Bart Simpson going to see the movie Tomy and Daly on the big screen up within a couple of decades. It is true that the last delivery of the universe mutant has suffered –as a few big productions– several delays in its launch, to the point of seeming plunged into a cruel joke. However, hopefully the fifth will be the charm, as The New Mutants still perseveres in reaching out to movie theaters and plan to do in the summer of this 2020.

Via Variety, comes news that Disney has grown to include The New Mutants in its release schedule. This film, conceived by the formerly known as 20th Century Fox, plans to debut on the big screen on August 28, 2020.

It should be added that, the couple of this announcement, the House of the Mouse postponed the premiere of Ron’s Gone Wrong –tape animated robots friendly– February 26, 2021 23 April of the same year. For this last date, I was originally going to cast another enigmatic production (lacking title), which was already removed from the calendar by Disney.

With the last reset of The New Mutants, reaffirms the commitment of the company because of the larger display cases in the U.S. are already in operations within two months. Just yesterday, also confirmed the new release date of the epic Mulan for the next 24 July.

While the arrival of the remake of the classic animated is projected to the global level, the The New Mutants until now it is handled as a local premiere. In our country, and so soon in the City of Mexico, is expected to by mid-June the cinema is already able to resume functions in a gradual manner and with certain restrictions. That said, ideally there would be no impediment to enjoy the premieres summer alluded to, as well as the Tenetthe much anticipated film from Christopher Nolan.

With a cast headed by Anya Taylor-Joy and Maisie Williams, The New Mutants versa about a group of young mutants that have to deal with their own demons while they remain locked up against their will. The last postponement of its release was due to the outbreak of the crisis in health. And let’s not forget that his very first release date was the 13 of April of 2018!