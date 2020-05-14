The indescribable image of KJ Apa where it looks more like Jim Carrey than to Archie (‘Riverdale’)

Since KJ Apa participates as one of the protagonists in ‘Riverdale’, has become the center of attention both inside and outside of the small screen. Due to its interpretation as Archie Andrews and to its physical qualities, the actor has a huge battalion of fans that never miss a second of your life.

And the same knows. That is why leveraging your social networks to show off your figure or to bring to the fore its most comical. And not only is he aware, also his companions know that is the funny thing about the set, and use these hilarious photos to make us partakers.

However, the last video that you have shared Camila Mendes, the actress who gives life to Veronica, has left us a little puzzled, how is Archie or Jim Carrey? In the images looks like the actor putting multiple strange faces and their similarity with the protagonist of ‘The Mask’ is mind-boggling. itDale play the video to view it!

