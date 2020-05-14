The first movie of Camila Mendes arrives at Netflix

Very good news for the fans of Camila Mendes! The celeb just announced on their instagram personal your movie The New Romantic will Netflix, so many of us is very excited. Here you can see a pic from the announcement:

As can be seen, the tape will be released on the platform streaming the April 15, 2019. In the tape, Camila Mendes it interprets the character of Morgan, who is a sugar baby. But that’s not all, the character of Camila Mendes is central to the plot as it will help the main character of the movie, who is Blake and is interpreted by Jessica Barden.

The tape is about the problems faced by Blake, as the young man writes in a column about sex, even if you’ve never had sex, that’s when the character of Camila Mendes comes to the rescue of the young man. The trailer of the film you can see here:









On your paper, Camila Mendes he said that he was very familiar with the topic of the sugar babies, especially because during the university he met several girls who had sugar daddy. The New Romantic is the first movie in which he participated Camila Mendes.