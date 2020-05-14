The film ‘Fame’, more alive than ever in its 40-year anniversary

Long before the popular ‘Glee’ or ‘Billy Elliot’, the movie ‘Fame’ it has captivated millions of people around the world with the stories of the young artists who were eager to be admitted in the reputed ‘High School of Performing Arts’ of New York, a school that, 40 years after the premiere of the tape, is more alive than ever.

With more than 3,000 students, the secondary education center, now called “Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School,” having joined with another institution in 1984, has been described as a “lifeguard” or “the best site on the face of the earth” by the people who spent a good part of his adolescence in their classrooms, learning to dance, sing, act, paint, sculpt or photograph.

“You have to love what you do for wanting to go to the center, and once you’re inside, you have to work hard, but then not everyone ends up being an actor or a singer”, explains to Efe Zoe Schneider, the director of the Association of Former Students of the “LaGuardia Arts”, to be known as the reputed institute public, that can only be accessed after overcoming tough auditions.

It is the same school that inspired the american producer David De Silva to create the film ‘Fame’, which reached the cinema for the first time on the 12th of may 1980 with a dynamic plot and a soundtrack that is catchy and that, with the success, was then transformed in a series of six seasons in the 80’s swept away on the small screen.

The tape had the ravages of the aspiring dancers and actors Coco Hernandez (Irene Cara), Bruno Martelli (Lee Curreri), Lisa Monroe (Laura Dean) or Leroy Johnson (Gene Anthony Ray), among others, in an attempt to reflect the harsh reality of the tens of thousands of people that have passed through the halls of LaGuardia, and that they move in a world that is extremely competitive.

Among his proteges in real life, the school is proud to have been to figures of the stature of Jennifer Aniston, Adrien Brody, Nicki Minaj or Sarah Michelle Gellar, along with stars most recent as Timothée Chalamet, Ansel Elgort, Azealia Banks, Awkwafina, or Zazie Beetz.

During the 40 years that have passed since the ‘LaGuardia’ to become, thanks to the tape, in the center of the secondary “more famous than US”, the college has not had any fear in accepting their association with ‘Fame’, as attested to by the soundtrack of the film which you can listen to the phone call to the education center.

To celebrate this 40th anniversary of ‘Fame’ ‘LaGuardia Arts’ had designed a whole series of events and performances over the 2020, but until now could only be projected in January, the film to all students, before the arrival of the coronavirus.

Now, according to Schneider, are still preparing a “very special celebration” with a great production teatral, may to July or August, although given the situation in New York, it is difficult to give an exact date to the feast, where they want to meet not only current students, but in addition to the long list of former students who have completed working in the entertainment world for all of US, whether on Broadway or in Hollywood.