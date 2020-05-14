Simona Halep reveals what he thinks of the proposal of Roger Federer

A few weeks ago, in full quarantine, Roger Federer wrote a post on Twitter featuring the hypothesis of a possible merger between the ATP and the WTA. The idea expressed by the 20 times champion of Slam found the approval of many colleagues and experts, but also generated some criticism on the part of Nick Kyrgios.

The Romanian tennis player Simona Halep gave an interview to the agency Reuters, where he said what you think of the proposal of Federer that involves bonding to the ATP and WTA in a single body. “(The merger) would strengthen a lot of tennis because in that case we would all be united in a single institution and with a lot more power,” he revealed.

“You have men and women at the same level, with equal opportunities and with the same prizes… it Would be great that this happens and that we put on the side of the champions manly (in monetary terms),” he added.

The two-time champion of Grand Slam also spoke about her relationship with the millionaire Toni Iuruc: “I have a dear person. We have a normal relationship, I feel very good. But I would like it to be personal.





I belong to Romania in terms of tennis. The love and the tennis courts may match, but I think that the personal life is most important. I go out with someone and could never sacrifice my family for the tennis”

Halep was the player most popular of the year on the WTA tour for two consecutive years in 2014 and 2015, as well as the player of the year favorite of the fans of the WTA tour for three consecutive years in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Received the Cross Patriarchal of Romania and the Order of the Star of Romania, and was named an honorary citizen of Bucharest.