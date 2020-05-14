One of the protagonists of ‘Scooby-Doo’ refuses to return to another live-action

Despite the fact that it didn’t come to the cinemas very soon to be released directly to video on demand the new animated film from Warner Bros., ‘Scoob!’. But now, one of the protagonists of the film in live-action, 2002, has expressed that never return to a live-action Scooby-Doo.

Everything was set for the most important project of Scooby-Doo in years to come another time to the big screen, but by the outbreak of Covid-19, it has been revealed that the plan was changed for the movie to premiere on video on demand. But despite the excitement of the fans for coming to see Mystery Incorporated, they were upset that the cast of the 2002 film were not those who lend their voices to this version.

That’s why during an interview with the portal Too Fab, he was asked to whom he gave life to Shaggy in the movie of 2002, Matthew Lillardif I could go back to the movies some day, to which he answered that it will not return to any live-action Scooby Doo ever.

“No. They have a new Scooby-Doo, which will be out next week. If I am not in the animated version, I will not be in the normal version”said Lillard.

It has been revealed that the original plan of the film ‘Scooby Doo’ with James Gunn, was making a third part and so in order to close his story with Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, Linda Cardellini and Matthew Lillardin their respective roles. Despite the fact that it never happened, Lillard is still playing Shaggy on many animated projects up to the present, so that it is in the new film upset many fans.

Despite the fact that Matthew Lillard will not return any of the live action Scooby Doo, the fans will see a new adventure of your favorite characters in ‘Scoob!’ on may 15 in video on demand, with the voices of Will Forte, Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried and Gina Rodriguez.