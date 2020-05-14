Netflix: “Dangerous Lies” dethroned “Rescue Mission,” and became the most popular of the week

The action movie Netflix “Extraction” is becoming the premiere of the film’s largest giant of the transmission, but was overthrown this week as the movie’s most popular service. Another original from Netflix, “dangerous Lies”, stole the crown.

Netflix introduced the top 10 daily lists of their films and television programmes most watched in February (has a view if an account looks for at least two minutes of a title). The list this week also includes “Den of Thieves”, another movie starring Gerard Butler after “Angel you’ve Fallen,” enjoyed a few weeks on the list.

Dangerous lies” dethroned “Rescue Mission,” and became the most popular of the week.

But the real winner this week is the Netflix, as five of the seven films in the list are original from Netflix. Dangerous Lies / Dangerous Lies it grants the number 1 place.

Plot of Dangerous Lies

Dangerous Lies / Dangerous Lies follows the married couple Katie (Camila Mendes, The Perfect Date ) and Adam (Jessie Usher), who are struggling financially and can’t find work. With Adam still unemployed, Katie begins to work as a nurse for the elderly Leonard (Elliot Gould) whom he befriends and shares his money problems. After Leonard dies unexpectedly, the pair find a treasure chest in the attic of Leonard’s packed with more than $ 100,000 in cash. While Katie doubt in staying with the money, Adam reasons that will end up in the system if they report, so Katie reluctantly accepts always beware.

Despite all the strange twists and turns that happen throughout this film (including, among others: the theft the Smile Diner, throwing the body of a man as the first option of removal, the hairline Cam Gigandet), the end is, by far, one of the turns more bizarre in a thriller which we have seen with the creation of Netflix.

Once in a while, Netflix tends to surprise us with a new film that, literally, has us glued to the screen. And one of their latest releases is no exception to this rule.