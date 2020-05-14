Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel are already dads

Evan Spiegel and Miranda Kerr are in luck, because we have just become parents! This past Monday, the Victoria’s Secret model gave birth to her son, which they have named Hart in honor of the grandfather of her husband. The couple has carried the pregnancy and the wedding of a very reserved for you: just done publications in social networks and the wedding was attended by only 50 guests.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Both the ex of Orlando Bloom as her husband have expressed to People magazine the happiness that you feel in these moments: “we don’t have words to explain how happy we are to welcome our precious son. Miranda is well and Flynn is very excited to be a big brother. Thank you for the words and wishes during this special time”.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In may 2017, the couple gave the ‘yes I want’ in a ceremony where he was the eldest son of Miranda Kerr (the fruit of his former relationship with Orlando Bloom). Now, I wish you all the happiness to her and her husband!

This content is imported from Giphy. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.