Milla Jovovich and her daughter Ever Gabo, de tal palo…

Barcelona. (Drafting).- Ever Gabothe daughter more of Milla Jovovich, can boast of having a mother model and also to have inherited her genes. Milla has shared with his followers a picture of his daughter in which the daughter is seen posing with two dolls and staring at the camera, instant that followed has sparked all sorts of comments. “It is a small copy of you” or “It’s like you, beautiful,” you say.

In effect, mother and daughter share a genetic enviable for what it is not surprising that, in the not too distant future, we can see the little Ever in front of the cameras or going to a fashion show. Gabo has inherited the penetrating green eyes of his popular mother, protagonist of the saga Resident Evil. We don’t know if Dashiel, the other daughter of the model, which was born only ten days ago, they appear also to Mile or to her husband Paul Anderson.







