McKayla Maroney, the olympic medallist and star of TikTok

The gymnast us McKayla Maroney it is one of the most famous in your country due to the great performances you gave throughout his career, reaching the peak in the year 2012, when she attended the London Olympic games and came home with a gold medal and a silver.

The athlete of 24 years he spent several dark episodes throughout his career, as he was the victim of sexual abuse by the former doctor of the national team, Larry Nassar. Maroney it is part of the more than 150 women who complained to galen, who in 2017 received a sentence of 60 years in prison.

Although the aftermath of such attacks are indelible, McKayla and her teammates received justice, and in the case of this olympic champion, has sought to get ahead, and social networks are a source of distraction, especially TikTok, where you have thousands of followers and views on your videos, which are dances where it shows the flexibility that gave him the practice of gymnastics.

