Mackenzie Bezos announced that it will donate more than u$s 18,000 million to charity

Ziegler will become one of the richest people in the world -with a fortune estimated at 36,000 million dollars, when you finalize your divorce with Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world, according to the separation agreement announced in April.

In a text published Tuesday on the website of the Giving Pledge, Mackenzie Ziegler, 49 years old, asserts that he has a “sum disproportionate amount of money to share.”

You also agree not to relent in their philanthropic projects: “it will Take time and effort and dedication. But I will not expect. And I will continue to do so until the safe is empty”.

After spending nearly half his life with Jeff Bezos, MacKenzie Ziegler announced in April that it would retain 25% of the shares that the couple owned, which is equivalent to 4% of the capital of Amazon. Ziegler had on the other hand granted all the voting rights of the partner in Amazon to your former partner.

More than 200 people have joined Giving Pledge, according to its website, including the founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, the film director George Lucas and co-founder of Microsoft Paul Allen.

Jeff Bezos, in contrast, is not in the list. The millionaire announced in September the launch of a fund of 2,000 million dollars for homeless families and education projects in poor communities.