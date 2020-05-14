Lea Michele feels “grateful” for your pregnancy

The actress will have her first child with her husband (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

It seems that these months the stork will be very busy, because Lea Michele finally confirmed rumors. Through a publication in your account of Instagram, the Broadway star and series such as Gleeannounced that you are expecting a baby.

In the photo you posted, the actress appears in a green garden, with flowers of iris in the background, in the center is her full body, wearing a loose dress of dark-blue color and profile. In the pose she is smiling, while looking down and holding the belly.

“So grateful” were the words with which the singer shared his excitement with his followers. In addition, accompanied this little sentence with a yellow heart, that give to understand that he does not know (or not reveal) the gender of a small.

Meanwhile, the comments of his account is filled with hearts and congratulations to the happy couple.

Lea Michele shared the first photo of her pregnancy (Photo: IG @leamichele)

“Oh, the crying! ¡¡Screaming!! I love you!”, he wrote to his co star Scream Queens, Emma Roberts in the publication. “Beauty,” wrote the actress of Twilight Nikki Reedit , along with some hearts. While Ashley Tisdale I wrote a couple of “Oh my God!”, in acronyms.

It was the magazine People that confirmed through anonymous sources, that the actress of 33 years, the former protagonist of the hit musical television Glee, will be mother for the first time. Michele, together with her husband, the entrepreneur Zandy Reich, 37, with whom you are in couple since three years ago.

This is the first child for both and according to the source they “always wanted to be parents.” Michele and Reich were linked romantically for the first time in July 2017. A few months later, in April of 2018, he asked her for marriage.

The romance of Michele and Reich even received the “seal of approval” for his close friend Ryan Murphy, with whom he has worked over the years in series such as Glee and Scream Queens. “When my boyfriend won the approval of Ryan Murphy, that was all”, he joked on the red carpet of the Emmy awards in September 2017.

The couple married last year (IG: @leamichele)

A year later, in march 2019, were married in a romantic and intimate ceremony, officiated by the Murphy, in northern California, with more than 200 guests, including friends of the actress, Darren Criss and Becca Tobin of the musical series, and Emma Roberts.

The artist born in New York was released in the series Fox issued between 2009 and 2015. There he met Cory Monteithanother of the protagonists of the tv show, who was your partner between 2010 and 2013.

After her relationship with Monteith, who died of a heroin overdose on July 13, 2013, for the actress the arrival of Zandy was to give him a new chance at love after several years in mourning for the death of the actor.

However, you should Read always remember Cory. Every July 13, the actress used their social networks to send your love to the actor who was his mate in Glee and also your sentimental partner, who was found dead in his hotel room in Vancouver in 2013. Was 31 years old.

