Joss Whedon wanted Buffy and one of the X-Men were relatives

Buffy Vampire Slayer it is one of the television series most iconic that have passed through the small screen. It was really a series of innovative, and Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) is the emblematic personification of a powerful character, both for young women as for men. But if we look at the series, among many excellent episodes, there is one that draws attention. Don’t speak of the episode musicEleven more, with feeling), Hush, The Body or The Giftbut Normal Againthe tenth seventh chapter of the sixth season. It seems that his end was close to becoming canon and connect with the X-Men.

In that episode, the protagonist is asked if he really was a girl insane in a psychiatric hospital, suffering from hallucinations about her life as a vampire slayer. The final, in which I decided to ignore the doctors and return to Sunnydale to save her friends, they were supposedly only in his head, and left viewers with the same doubts that Buffy. Whedon wanted to make mention of this fact during the time he was writing Astonishing X-Menestablishing a relationship between her and Scott Summersaccording to revealed years ago during his panel at the Comic-con San Diego 2013.

For me, it became fascinating, because to some extent it was the creative process. Raise the idea that she had created this world meant that we could examine the world that we had created and we could talk about it in a “fourth wall”, although not in a “fourth wall” annoying… For example, “how do you sense this?”, that is not only fun for a series in which some things do not have much sense, but also to, you know, that kind of moment of existential in your life in the that you’re like, “really? Is this my family? Is this how I am? Is this what we eat? This is all very unlikely and I don’t understand how we got here.” I tried to place a phrase when I was doing the X-Men for Scott Summers to say that he had a cousin who was in a mental institution and believed that the fighting against the demons, but I couldn’t justify it… not occurred to me in a conversation to get it.

You have found the way to put that phrase in a conversation, Cyclops and Buffy would have been cousins, which is great. The problem is that this would mean that the adventures of the vampire slayer are all a product of her imagination, which, at that time, would have saved many conversations between lawyers on the rights of the character. Now that both Marvel as Fox (the chain that issued the series originally), are the property of Disney there is no such problem, so who knows?