It is as well as represent your love Camila Mendes and Charles Melton

Charles Melton and Camila Mendes remain one of our couples favorite, because we saw the great display of his love, when they decided to take their relationship to the next step by moving in together in the apartment of Charles in Vancouver.

And now Camila show us the way so cute in the that represent their relationship with a new picture, that she herself went up to the Stories your Instagramwhere etiqueto to Charles and herself as a couple of cute stuffed animals.

According to Camila, Charles is the adorable teddy bear panda you can see in the image, while she is a beautiful unicorn multicolored with giant eyes, and furthermore does not stop there, but I add a funny description for each one.

Mendes I would add that her boyfriend was a panda that looked too sad, though I did not know exactly the reason, while the unicorn that represented she seemed to be very mad by the way their eyes look to the void.

“Are you and I,” said Camila in the photo, which only shows that the love of these two actors are our goals in relationships, and will remain so as long as they remain together.