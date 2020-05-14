Houseparty will perform his first live event this Friday – News-Technology – Technology

The application of video and trivia Houseparty will launch this Friday, an update that will allow users to attend online events. The first series of events experimental has as name In The House and will feature more than 40 celebrities that will dance, talk, cook, sing, will train attendees over three days.

The event will take place from Friday 15 may to Sunday 17 may, directly from the app Houseparty.

If you want to join you must install the application, register and if the transmission is about to start the platform will be placed a billboard so that you know it, you will also receive an automatic notification when the program begins.

The spectators of the event will be able to sing and dance with Alicia Keys and DaBaby; cooking with Bad Bunny, José Andrés and Christina Tosi; work with Cam Newton and Terry Crews; and to dance with Derek Hough and Addison Rae, for example.

Other figures confirmed are Katy Perry, John Legend, David Blaine, Lindsey Harrod, Gabi Butler, Snoop Dogg, CHVRCHES and Dua Lipa.

It is expected the participation of Zooey Deschanel, Robin Arzon, Jeremey Fall, Chef Mike, The Shoe Surgeon, Jen Atkin, Westside Gunn, Ralph Garman, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Craig Robinson, Justin Willman, Conrad Rocha, Kerri Verna, Cam Newton, Marissa Mullen, Dr. Woo, and Neil Patrick Harris.

These live broadcasts are not intended to be viewed alone as often, they do other live video, where the users can only participate by typing in group chat, or by sending I like virtual.Houseparty will perform his first live event this Friday.On the contrary, the idea is to join their friends to a Houseparty in a video chat group, as usual, then tune in to the live content and watch it together.



Houseparty is characterized by having an environment that is more relaxed and organic to talk with friends as that of other applications. The application is colorful and basin with icons user-friendly.

