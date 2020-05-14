Gymnastics: the gymnast McKayla Maroney arrives at the sport, the challenge of ‘how is your ass flat?’

Gymnastics It has become a star of TikTok and their videos cause feeling
YOU MAY BE INTERESTED
Mbappé is the player the fastest in the world: 3 spaniards in the Top 10
The true story of the cyclists that jumped the quarantine
The WWE fired wrestlers for the crisis of the coronavirus
Lto media olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney, which premiered in TikTok revolutionizing the social network with its viral dirty dancing, invested and then mocked the censorship with his sensual dances, is now facing the famous challenge of, ‘how Is your ass flat?’ (Is Your Butt Flat) the rhythm of the ‘They Call Me Tiago (Her Name Is Margo)’ of Tiagz.
Related topics