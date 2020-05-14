George Miller confirmed that Charlize Theron will not be in Mad Max: Furious

In conversation with The New York Times, as part of an oral history of the making of Mad Max: Fury Roadthe director George Miller he confirmed that his desire is to realize the spin-off Mad Max: Furious

At the same time, explained that advanced over the years in the history of the project, because, roughly, it will be a story of origins that was born in the first instance as a means of informing Charlize Theron about the past of the character that she played in Fury Road.

In that sense, as this will be a prequel, the actress will not return to play the character that ends up under the protection of the villain Inmortan Joe.

“For a long time, I thought that we could use CGI to rejuvenate Charlize, but I don’t think that we are still there” he said the director about the state of that type of effects and the evaluation made to keep the actress in the role.

“Despite the valiant attempts of The Irishman, I think there is still a valley of the disturbing. All are at the edge of resolve, particularly the designers of japanese video games, but there is still a valley broad”, he added.

The concept of the valley of the disturbing belongs to the field of robotics, but was put on the table in terms of film during the premiere of Avtie. According to postulates, “when the replicas anthropomorphic approach in excess to the appearance and behavior of a real human being, cause a response of rejection among human observers”.

With respect to Charlize Theron, a rumor claimed that George Miller has already met with the actress Anya Taylor-Joy. But there is nothing official about it.

For now, the director has the idea to convene the same team that worked on Mad Max: Fury Road. But before all of that, Miller will finish his work in a film that will be known as “Three Thousand Years of Longing”, in which you will work with Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton.