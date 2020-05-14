Evan Spiegel and Miranda Kerr welcoming their first child together

Last night, at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, the model Miranda Kerr gave birth to her first child with her husband, Evan Spiegel.

“We can not explain how happy we feel having welcomed our family to a precious child. Miranda is well and Flynn is thrilled to become a big brother. Thank you for the loving words and good wishes at this special time”, read the press release that sent the couple to the magazine People.

The child, who have called Hart -in honor of the grandfather of the entrepreneur, which was an important lawyer in San Francisco – comes a year after the intimate wedding of the couple in may of 2017, which only came 50 people. Because Kerr wanted to wait to pass by the altar before you get pregnant. “I don’t use [any method of contraception]. [But I’m not planning to have a child at the moment. Not until we married. My partner is very traditional. We’re just waiting”, he explained to the tabloid The Sun a few months ago.

Then, shortly imported to the supplication of his son Flynn, aged seven, who had during his first marriage with Orlando Bloom. “Evan and I took out a time and [Flynn] said: ‘When am I going to have a brother or a sister?’. And we replied: ‘First we have to get married’. So, the day after the wedding, he came running and I said, ‘Mom, what is there within?’ and I said, ‘hey, Sweetheart, wait a bit!’”, he explained Kerr in the late night of Jimmy Kimmel.

The model and the founder of Snapchat they met at a dinner organized by the firm Louis Vuitton in 2014. That night, a woman who was sitting next to Kerr predicted that they would end up marrying. But before that, they exchanged their phone numbers with the excuse to talk about their new properties in Los Angeles.

In any case, Kerr waited six months to introduce you to Spiegel to his son. Because the model Victoria’s Secret it is clear that motherhood is an undeniable responsibility. “I think that we should commit ourselves to our children to be the best version of ourselves”, claimed before falling pregnant for the second time. In fact, during her first pregnancy, practiced yoga and ate healthy. “I have done endurance training, some good squats and all that”, said then the mannequin.

