Elle and Dakota Fanning exude elegance in the premiere of Teen Spirit

The sisters Elle and Dakota Fanning caught the attention of the audience at the premiere of the film Teen Spirit in Hollywood.

Elle Fanning looked radiant on the red carpet with a beautiful long dress lace of Rodarte in pink tone with V-neckline and pleats along the skirt. The spectacular garment has a cost of 15 thousand 870 dollars, which is equivalent to approximately 304 thousand 400 pesos.

The actress of 20 years of age comb your hair your hair platinum blonde with a headband-pink with a bow at front and used jewelry from Tiffany & Co. that combined perfectly with her dress.

Photo: AFP

Dakota went to accompany Elle on your big night with a minidress black open back, with a bow of white with black edges near the neck.

The Hollywood star for 25 years, picked up her hair in a half ponytail, and she complemented her dress with some black shoes platform.

Photo: AP

Teen Spiritstarring Elle Fanning and Max Minghella, is a music that tells the story of a young man who participates in a singing competition to be able to leave the small town in which he lives.

It has been rumored that the leading couple of the tape maintains a romance in reality, but so far, none of the two has confirmed the news.

