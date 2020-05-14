Criticism: Criticism of “The teacher”, of Cristina Tamagnini and Julian Dabien, with Diego Velázquez

The teacher (Argentina/2019). Address: Cristina Tamagnini and Julian Dabien. Cast: Diego Velazquez, Ezequiel Tronconi, Ana Katz, Valentine More Borzone and Natalia Aparicio. Script: Cristina Tamagnini. Photo: Nicholas Richat. Editing: Martín Mainoli. Duration: 69 minutes. Rating: suitable for over 13 years. Premiere this Thursday 14/5 at 20, in Film.Ar TV (repeats on Saturday, also at 20) and available from Friday 15 in free streaming for a week in Cinema.Ar Play.

Natalio (a convincing Diego Velázquez) is a master sensitive, generous and dedicated at a public elementary school of a village of the northwest (the filming was in The Merced, near the city of Salta) in full 1990s. In addition to his exemplary teaching, he organizes and oversees the commissioning of a work of theatre with the boys, and gives private lessons and contains emotionally Miguel (Valentine More Borzone), a child who is a constant victim of bullying by his peers, and of violence in the family.

When Juani (Ezequiel Tronconi), a friend of the protagonist, arrives asking for help and is installed in the place, the peaceful life of Natalio -who lives with his sick mother and tyrannical – begins to waver. Why? Because between the neighbors, the mothers of the students and the community in general grow up rumours “and ” suspicions” that Natalio is gay.

In this film an austere and sober, far away from the excesses of the complaint horrified and of the descent of the underlined line, the duo Cristina Tamagnini-Julian Dabien build a simple portrait, tender and forceful at the same time -inspired by the story of Eric Sattler, brilliant teacher in cordoba and promoter of the cooperative that Tamagnini had as a teacher – on the social prejudices and discrimination, beyond be set for quite some time now, still persist in many areas of Argentina.

