Christina Aguilera meets 38 years: lights and shadows of his career | LOS40 Classic

At mid-year, he pulled out his seventh studio album. With Liberationproduced by Kanye West, Christina Aguilera putting an end to six years of recording silence, and start a new tour after ten years without a tour. Now, thanks to this work, is nominated for Grammy awards next year, thanks to its second single, Fall in linea collaboration with Demi Lovato.

Little is left of the artist who debuted in 1999 with their first album, with which became a pop icon and one of the artists of teen pop’s most important moment. She even came to overshadow Britney Spears, its eternal competitor, when you win a Grammy before her, for this first job.

Now, lto New York artist arrives at the age of 38 and has two decades of career in that are many successes:

#1. Early success. It was in 1998 when Aguilera signed with his first record label, and only a year later, he presented the world with his first work, which bore his name, and for which she received her first Grammy award. Got to be number 1 of LOS40 with themes enduring as Genie in a bottle.

#2. The time stripped. Many of us in the head like the golden era of Christina he lived to launch his third album, Strippedwith that aesthetic as iconic with the one that had Lady Marmalade along with Pink, Lil’ Kim, Pink and Mya. In this, the interpreter took the creative control, both musically and image, and the lyrics of the songs covering topics such as personal respect, feminism and sex.





Pink, Lil’ Kim, Mya and Christina Aguilera sing ‘Lady Marmalade’ at the MTV Awards Movie 2001 / (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

#3. Film and Superbowl. Aguilera he released his sixth studio album, Bionicin June 2010, which was not so successful in the charts as he had done on previous albums. At that time, also released to carry out other projects such as film, and starred in Burlesque next to Cher. In case outside little, also will be launched to interpret the National Anthem of USA in the Super Bowl 2011.

However, there are also several the weak spots or small shadows that have appeared in your way and it has been put into doubt lately.

#1. Failures record. The album in which the Aguilera he had worked for six years, Liberation, sank commercially within a few days of going on sale. It was one of the failures most talked-about pop recent. This is not the first time that happens to him, because the trajectory of Christina is to the downside from their third studio album, Back To Basics. So is the exit of the passage: “After I die, I want you to pay attention to the music and not to if I had or not had success with it, to see if she endured the passing of time”he commented the artist on one occasion.

#2. The anger against Lady Gaga. Beyond the enmity with Britney or the rivalry healthy that can exist between divas, Christina won thousands of enemies for a conversation in which, in a party where there was plenty of alcohol, was devoted to criticizing Lady Gaga. “That bitch destroyed my career! Never mentions your name to me in front again!”said the singer. And is that, it seems that after the launch of BionicChristina began to use a style of clothing very similar to that of the protagonist of A star is born.





Lady Gaga on the red carpet during the presentation in Venice of ‘a star is born’. / (Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

#3. The Voice. For five seasons, Aguilera was part of the jury of the american version of the talent show. Howeveraway from relaunch her career, Christina came out of the program embroiled in controversy and disappointed with the format. “You realize that this is not music,” he said in a later interview. “It’s about making good moments of television. I got into this business to be a host of a television program, and receive all those rules. Especially as a woman: you can’t do this, this, yes,” he said.